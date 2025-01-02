Sebi rejects Punit Goenka's settlement offers; to probe further

MUMBAI: The market regulator Sebi has not only rejected the settlement offers filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and its chief executive Punit Goenka but has said the regulator will conduct further investigation into both entities and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra.

In an adjudication order passed by Sebi on Thursday, a panel of whole-time members rejected the applications filed both for settlement and have instead referred the matter to Sebi for further investigation.

“Following the investigation, it has been decided "to proceed against the notices under section 11B of Sebi Act, 1992", Sebi said.

Under Sebi’s settlement proceedings regulations 2018, any entity against whom proceedings have been initiated or are to be initiated can apply to settle the proceedings by paying a fee and/or by complying with non-monetary terms without admitting to any wrongdoings.

According to the order, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice on July 6, 2022, to the three entities following allegations that they had violated provisions of the listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) regulations.