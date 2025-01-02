Sensex, Nifty gain 2 per cent; auto stocks lead buying momentum

India’s equity markets surged on Thursday, the second trading session of 2025, driven by optimism over improved third-quarter earnings. Robust performance by auto companies in December further bolstered buying sentiment, fueling the rally.

Local benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, gained about 2% with the former breaching the 80,000 mark in intraday deals. At close, the Sensex was up 1,436.30 points or 1.83% at 79,943.71, and the Nifty surged 445.75 points or 1.88% to close at 24,188.65.

All the sectoral indices closed in the green. The auto index, led by heavyweight Maruti Suzuki, zoomed 3.5% and the IT index was up 2%.

"Increased momentum was observed in the domestic market, driven by optimism about the upcoming earnings season starting next week. The rally was broad-based, with most sectoral indices posting gains,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.