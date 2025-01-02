Telecom ARPU rises 15.31% in June-September quarter, Airtel leads with Rs 233 per user

NEW DELHI: Average revenue per user (ARPU) of telecom service providers has seen substantial increase of 15.31% year-on-year in June-September quarter of the financial year 2024-25.
This coincides with the same quarter when private telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea raised their tariffs by up to 25%.
As per TRAI’s Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report, mobile ARPU rose from Rs 157.45 in the quarter ending June 2024 to Rs 172.57 in the quarter ending September. The ARPU per month for prepaid segment stands at Rs 171, while for postpaid segment it is Rs 190.67.
In terms of individual telecom companies, Airtel leads with an ARPU of Rs 233 per month for the quarter, followed by Reliance Jio with an ARPU of Rs 195 per month, and Vodafone Idea (VIL) reporting an ARPU of Rs 156 per month. During this period, the industry saw a net loss of 16.80 million subscribers, with the total wireless subscriber base decreasing from 1,170.53 million at the end of June 2024 to 1,153.72 million at the end of September 2024, marking a decline of 1.44%. However, year-on-year, wireless subscriptions grew by 0.31%.
The report also highlights the uptick of the gross revenue (GR), applicable gross revenue (ApGR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for telcos during the quarter that were Rs 91,426 crore, Rs 88,236 crore, and Rs 75,310 crore, respectively.