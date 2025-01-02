Telecom ARPU rises 15.31% in June-September quarter, Airtel leads with Rs 233 per user

NEW DELHI: Average revenue per user (ARPU) of telecom service providers has seen substantial increase of 15.31% year-on-year in June-September quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

This coincides with the same quarter when private telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea raised their tariffs by up to 25%.

As per TRAI’s Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report, mobile ARPU rose from Rs 157.45 in the quarter ending June 2024 to Rs 172.57 in the quarter ending September. The ARPU per month for prepaid segment stands at Rs 171, while for postpaid segment it is Rs 190.67.