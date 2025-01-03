IT companies may report surge in Q3 revenue growth

BENGALURU: Though there will be seasonal furloughs, IT services firms are likely to perform better and will report improvement in growth momentum in the third quarter of this financial year.

Starting next week, IT firms will announce their December quarter results.

The country’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services will report its Q3 results on January 9 and the board will consider and approve the third interim dividend for FY25. The record date for dividend will be on January 17.