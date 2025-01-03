Markets up nearly 2 per cent, investors richer by Rs 6L crore

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity markets surged on Thursday, the second trading session of 2025, driven by optimism over improved third-quarter earnings. Robust performance by auto companies in December further bolstered buying sentiment, fueling the rally.

Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSENifty50, gained about 2% with the former breaching the 80,000 mark in intraday deals.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,436.30 points or 1.83% at 79,943.71, and the Nifty surged 445.75 points or 1.88% to close at 24,188.65.

The sharp rally added more than Rs 6 lakh crore to investors’ kitty as the market capitalization of all BSE listed companies grew from Rs 445.94 lakh crore on Wednesday to Rs 452 lakh crore on Thursday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also joined the part as they were net buyers (purchased shares worth Rs 1,507 crore) on Thursday.