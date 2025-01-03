US no longer among India’s top crude oil suppliers; Russia leads with 31% share

NEW DELHI: The United States no longer remains one of the top five crude oil suppliers to India as African nation Angola nudged ahead of the US in December.

Russia continues to be the top suppliers of oil to India even though India’s dependence on Russian oil has fallen.

According to energy cargo tracking firm Vortexa, Russian crude made up 31% of India’s imports, the lowest share of the year, while the US accounted for just 1%.

This marks the second consecutive month of declining Russian imports, driven by reduced discounts. Meanwhile, the US dropped out of India’s top five crude suppliers, with Angola moving into the fifth position. Not long ago (in August 2024), US accounted for 8% of India’s crude oil imports.