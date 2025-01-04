Axis max life insurance unveils sustainable wealth 50 index fund

NEW DELHI: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. (formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd.) today announced the launch of the Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund.

This first-of-its-kind fund is designed to invest in companies that generate consistent cash flows, based on the proprietary Sustainable Yield Index, developed by Axis Max Life. The customized index will be computed and maintained by NSE Indices Limited.

Fund Highlights:

Fund Objective: The Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund invests in a basket of 50 top-performing stocks based on a proprietary, equal-weighted, factor-based quantitative index. The fund aims to identify the top-performing stocks from the Nifty 500 universe based on Free Cash Flow Yield (FCF Yield) for non-financial companies and Dividend Yield for financial companies.

Asset Allocation: Equity: 80–100% Cash & Money Market Instruments: 0–20%



Sachin Bajaj, EVP and Chief Investment Officer at Axis Max Life, commented, “The launch of the Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund reaffirms our commitment to providing value-driven investment options that address evolving market dynamics and investor priorities. This fund leverages the power of a unique, factor-based index that identifies companies with robust cash flows, based on our internal methodology. We believe this fund will be a valuable addition to our portfolio and strengthen our position as one of India's leading life insurance companies.”

As the first proprietary index fund in the insurance industry, the Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund offers exclusive access to a quantitative, factor-based index, aligning with investor demand for sustainable and value-driven investments. By focusing on companies with strong cash flows and consistent growth potential, it caters to customers seeking stability and performance.