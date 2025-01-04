Brigade group to develop housing project in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Realty major Brigade Group on Friday said it has signed a definitive agreement for a land parcel located on Whitefield-Hoskote Road, Bengaluru. Spanning 20 acres, the residential project will have a saleable area of nearly 2.5 mn Sqft, a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,700 crore, and a land cost of about Rs 630 crore through its subsidiary Ananthay Properties.

Brigade said with its thriving job market, Whitefield continues to attract homebuyers seeking proximity to their workplaces. The seamless connectivity through road, rail, and upcoming Metro extension further enhances Whitefield’s appeal.

Pavitra Shankar, MD of Brigade Enterprises, stated, “We remain focused on acquiring prime land in key markets to strengthen our land holdings. This project plays a major role in supporting our long-term residential expansion strategy.”