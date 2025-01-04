Elon Musk remains the world's wealthiest: Top 10 richest people in the world

Elon Musk begins 2025 as the world’s wealthiest individual, according to Forbes' latest billionaire rankings. With a net worth of 421.2 billion USD, Musk saw an incredible 91 billion USD increase since December 1, largely fueled by SpaceX’s new valuation of 350 billion USD. The company’s valuation leap has positioned SpaceX as the most valuable private company globally. Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002 and serves as its CEO, also heads Tesla and holds stakes in social media platform X, AI company xAI, and tunnelling firm Boring Co.

Forbes' ranking shows a significant rise in wealth among the top 10 richest individuals, with their combined net worth reaching 1.9 trillion USD, up from 1.8 trillion USD in December. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos follows Musk with 233.5 billion USD, while Nvidia’s Jensen Huang enters the top 10 for the first time with 118 billion USD.

Among the notable shifts, Oracle's Larry Ellison saw a drop in his fortune, pushing him from second to third place. Forbes has tracked the world’s billionaires since 1987, with 2,781 billionaires listed in its 2024 edition.

Here are the 10 richest people on earth as reported by Forbes: