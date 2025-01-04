EV sector needs no more subsidies: Minister Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: The electric mobility sector doesn’t need additional incentives as existing subsidies available to them are good enough to give necessary kickstart to the sector, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said after meeting the stakeholders here on Friday.

The representatives of the sector met the minister for a discussion on the charging and battery swapping infra. “E-mobility sector is ready and set to fly. They don’t need additional incentives. In almost all sectors now, there are options available by which -emobility can be marketed. It’s a good economic case to move from ICE engine to EVs and hybrids,” the minister told the media.

“Everybody was unanimous in the room across sectors that they don’t require subsidies.”

Currently, the government offers subsidies and incentives under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE)’ scheme. Under the scheme, subsidies are given for purchase of electric two-wheelers (e-2W), e-three-wheelers (e-3W), e-ambulances, e-trucks, and other emerging categories of EVs. Apart from that, funding is provided for acquisition of e-buses, establishment of a network of charging stations and upgrading of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) testing facilities.

The government has made a outlay of `10,900 crore for the scheme, effective October 1, 2024, and will remain in force until March 31, 2026. The Centre offers a production-linked incentive scheme for automobile and auto component industry (PLI-AAT) with an outlay of `25,938 crore for enhancing manufacturing capabilities for advanced automotive products including EVs and their components. The scheme incentivises various categories of EVs including e-2W, e-3W, e-4W, e-trucks & e-buses.