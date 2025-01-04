Indians' consumption of pulses, cereals declines by 5% as spending patterns shift: SBI report

NEW DELHI: Indian households have significantly altered their spending patterns over the past 12 years, shifting focus from food to non-food items, according to an analysis by the State Bank of India (SBI).

A deeper analysis of the report also revealed several key trends. Consumption of cereals and pulses has significantly declined, dropping by over 5 percent in both rural and urban areas.

The report stated, "A significant drop (more than 5 percent) in 'Cereal & Pulses' consumption in both rural and urban areas."

The report also noted that this shift in consumption from food to non-food items observed in both rural and urban areas reflects evolving preferences driven by economic growth, government policies, and lifestyle changes.

It added, "Consumption behavior has shifted from food to non-food items... It is interesting to observe the change in consumer preferences in both rural and urban areas over the last 12 years."