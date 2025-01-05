Data protection rules: India Inc says challenges remain

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has released the much-awaited draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2025.

While the industry has broadly welcomed the draft, experts suggest that there is still substantial work to be done to address implementation hurdles, procedural gaps, and areas of ambiguity in the Act.

“These rules were highly anticipated as there was an expectation that they would clarify the Act’s implementation challenges,” said Sherya Suri, Partner at Indus Law.

“While the draft covers several critical aspects, there’s still significant ground to cover. I anticipate a rigorous consultation process that will ensure the final version reflects the needs of all stakeholders. Continued engagement from the government will be key to ensuring effective implementation.”

Goldie Dhama, Partner at Deloitte India, said the draft offers important clarifications, mainly regarding verifiable consent for children’s data. This includes scenarios where data fiduciaries may not need to obtain consent for processing children’s data in certain circumstances.

The Act, which outlines how companies and government agencies should handle digital personal data, is open for consultation until February 18, 2024. These rules, known as the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, come into effect upon publication, except for Rules 3 to 15, 21, and 22, which will take effect at a later date.