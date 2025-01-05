How Sebi nailed Ketan Parekh

MUMBAI: Ketan Parekh, the infamous stockbroker and key associate of scamster big-bull Hashad Mehta of the 2000-01 stock market scandal, for which he was imprisoned for years, is back to do what he is best at—manipulating the stock market.

Even as he was under the Sebi ban for 14 years from entering the market since 2003, KP, as he is known for, has been gaming the system—this time through front-running the stocks that Tiger Global holds in domestic companies, and mostly in PB Fintech.

How Sebi nailed him

Tracking the 10 fake phone numbers, including that of his wife Mamta’s that he shared with the front office of Sebi during his recent visits.

The latest scam came to light on January 2 when Sebi in a 188-page interim order by whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney, banned KP and 22 others including Singapore-based trader Rohit Salgaocar from market and ordered impounding of Rs 66 crore they illicitly gained from the scam.

KP didn’t do any trade this time too but got his Kolkata-based associates to do the job for him. KP used to instruct the front-runners using different mobile phones registered under different names and was known as ‘Jack’, ‘John’, ‘Boss’, ‘Bhai’ among other names.

The Sebi report doesn’t name Tiger Global, except saying KP and his associates were front-running in stocks held by a large USD-based portfolio investor, named the ‘Big Client’, BSE and NSE data show the affected fund is Tiger Global.

The Sebi used the screenshots of chats on trading instructions given by KP and his henchmen on November 11, 2022, to sell shares of PB Fintech, parent firm of online financial broker Policybazaar, using a slew of operators to front-run trades.

The Sebi has found Parekh, Salgaocar and others were not only front-running trades on Tiger Global stocks, but were on buying side when Tiger Global sold shares of PB Fintech. Front-running is an illegal practice of placing a personal trade based on non-public information about a large upcoming order that may impact the price movements.