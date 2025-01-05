We will turn Air India into top-class airline: Tata Sons chief

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Saturday said the company is fully committed to transforming Air India into a top-class airline. He said the airline will deliver exceptional service and performance on a global scale.

Tata Group acquired Air India in 2022 after the government had signed a share purchase agreement with the group for the sale of Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

Chandrasekaran was responding to a query during a free side chat with TVS Supply Chain Solutions Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan at the Global Alumni Meet of NIT Trichy, Tamil Nadu, on what people can expect from Air India following the acquisition made by Tata Group in 2022.

On a lighter note, he appealed to the audience gathered at the venue to urge the aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus to deliver the aircraft as per the orders made by Air India.

Air India Group has given a total order of 470 planes—250 to Airbus and 220 to Boeing. In December 2024, Air India placed an order for 100 more additional wide-body A350 and 90 narrow body A320 aircraft including A321 neo.