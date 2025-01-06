NEW DELHI: With the start of the new year and significant global & domestic developments on the horizon, investors are actively exploring opportunities to allocate their funds. Although the recent market sluggishness suggests that returns this year may not replicate the bull run witnessed in local equities between mid-2020 and September 2024, certain sectors appear to hold promise.

Many market analysts said that banking stocks may stage a comeback in 2025 owing to healthy valuations and favourable cues. In the last one year, the Nifty Bank index has given a return of about 6%, significantly lower than the 9% gain made by the benchmark Nifty50 index. Analysts also bet on sectors such as consumption, manufacturing and infrastructure.