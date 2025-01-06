Crystal ball gazing across asset classes

It is not as much the stocks or mutual fund schemes one selects as much as it is the right asset allocation for a given period that contributes to wealth creation for an investor. In the light of this market belief, let us proceed to cast a glance across asset classes as they stand at this point in time.

A popular sub-asset class in India is Gold. With gold prices rising to new highs, there are concerns of it entering a price bubble territory. However, the ongoing hostilities in some parts of the world as well as aggressive posturing by nations with powerful armies, ensures that gold as the asset class of last recourse remains in demand.