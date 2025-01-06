Growth ambitions cannot depend on acquisitions: COO

LTIMindtree, the sixth largest IT services company, recently launched its Cyber Defense Resiliency Centre (CDRC) in Bengaluru. With this centre, the company will create cybersecurity solutions that help the clients build resilient enterprises, and will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate and improve security operations. In an interaction with Uma Kannan of TNIE, Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director and COO at LTIMindtree, said the company will continue its focus on security, AI and that it targets $10 billion revenue by FY32. Edited excerpts:

LTIMindtree has set a $10 billion revenue target by FY32 from its present $4.3 billion. Will you be looking at inorganic growth as well?

Acquisition cannot be part of the strategy as growth ambitions cannot depend on it, because it may or may not happen. And there are so many things that have to fall in place. You have to find the right target and valuation. It is not enough for us to say we want to do acquisition. So the way we are looking at it is, we aspire to have a double digit growth.

With 10-11% CAGR, by FY32 we will be able to achieve $10 billion in revenue, and that’s what we are planning for. Now, if we end up doing sizable acquisition somewhere in the middle, it might accelerate. We will continue to do some small acquisitions, which are capability gaps or new markets or new customers, but they will not have a meaningful impact to the revenue, but they will be important and needed for that 10% CAGR.