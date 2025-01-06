'Lost year': Electric car sales go into reverse in Germany

BERLIN: Sales of new electric vehicles in Germany plunged last year, official figures showed Monday, as a slow switch to battery-powered cars deepened the woes of the country's flagship auto industry.

Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year, the KBA federal transport authority said.

After years of growth, demand for battery-powered cars lost momentum as the German economy has struggled and key subsidies were withdrawn.

The slump in EV sales amounted to a "lost year for electro-mobility", said EY analyst Constantin Gall.

The sudden end of the support programme in 2023 amid a government budget crisis had led to "massive uncertainty among potential buyers", he said.

High prices for new EV models, patchy charging infrastructure and range limitations were putting off new buyers, he said.

The drop in EV sales led an overall decline in the German car market, which has struggled to recover since the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 2.8 million new cars were sold in 2024, one percent fewer than in the previous year.