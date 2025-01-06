Why fin services in India will boom and bloom

There was a cheer when India’s stock market registered the 100 millionth (10 crore) investor account. While that is an astounding number for most countries, it is just a fraction of the potential in India, with 1.4 billion (or 140 crore) people. Most market experts say the potential is three times more than the number. To have 300 million investor accounts would be an extraordinary development. That would be more than the population of the US and probably multiple times the number of individual investors in Europe.

Household savings are key drivers in an economy to finance growth. Surveys have shown that most savings are entered into physical assets in India. Most homes prefer to hoard real estate or gold. It is estimated that households in India have close to 24,000 tonnes of gold.

That is three times more than the Central Bank of the United States of America, the most influential central bank in the world. However, India needs households to deploy their savings into bank deposits and equity assets. That allows the financing of business expansion and creates new employment. Most Indian household wealth is still in physical assets like real estate and gold.