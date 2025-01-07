Budget should address ailing affordable housing market: Realty sector

NEW DELHI: The real estate sector is seeking big reforms from the upcoming Union budget for FY26 (to be tabled on Feb 1, 2025) to revive sentiments amid a decline in transaction activity.

After facing a blow in the previous budget when the government decided to do away with indexation benefits, realty players want a rise in tax exemption limit on housing loans to Rs 5 lakh, revision in affordable housing criteria and reintroduce of the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“For realtysector, key expectations include industry status and revival of affordable housing segment,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group. Puri explains that once a promising sector, affordable housing— homes priced under Rs 40 lakh— has struggled post-pandemic, with demand and supply shrinking significantly. As per data, sales share of affordable housing fell to 18% in 2024 from over 38% in 2019.