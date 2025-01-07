Dec services PMI rises to 59.3 on high demand

MUMBAI: The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the services sector in December 2024 rose to 59.3, up from 58.4 in November, signalling a robust growth in the sector on the back of continued demand buoyancy propelling new business inflows, higher output growth, encouraging companies to expand their workforce. This is a sharp contrast to the weakest reading for the year in the manufacturing sector at 56.4.

As per the HSBC services PMI, released on Monday, the services MPI rose to 59.3 in December marking the strongest expansion in the past four months. Underlying demand has been identified as the main driver of growth, with new orders climbing for the 41st consecutive month. Companies attributed this to efforts in expanding capacities, which in turn enabled them to handle more work.