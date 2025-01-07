Facebook and Instagram owner Meta replaces fact-checking with X-style community notes

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said Tuesday it's scrapping its third-party fact-checking program and replacing it with a Community Notes program written by users similar to the model used by Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Starting in the U.S., Meta will end its fact-checking program with independent third parties. The company said it decided to end the program because expert fact checkers had their own biases and too much content ended up being fact checked.

Instead, it will pivot to a Community Notes model that uses crowdsourced fact-checking contributions from users.

“We’ve seen this approach work on X – where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context,” Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said in a blog post.

The social media company also said it plans to allow “more speech” by lifting some restrictions on some topics that are part of mainstream discussion in order to focus on illegal and “high severity violations" like terrorism, child sexual exploitation and drugs.