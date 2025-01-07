GDP growth likely to slip to four-year low of 6.4 per cent in FY25: Government data

The economic growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent during the July-September period.It was 6.7 per cent in the first quarter (April-June).

The manufacturing sector output is expected to decelerate to 5.3 per cent from a high of 9.9 per cent recorded in the previous fiscal, NSO said.

The services sector, comprising trade, hotels, transport and communications, is estimated to expand at 5.8 per cent against 6.4 per cent in 2023-24.

On the other hand, the farm sector is estimated to record a growth of 3.8 per cent in the current fiscal, up from 1.4 per cent in 2023-24.

"Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent in FY 2024-25 as compared to the growth rate of 8.2 per cent in Provisional Estimate (PE) of GDP for FY 2023-24," NSO said. Nominal GDP is likely to grow at 9.7 per cent in 2024-25 against 9.6 per cent in 2023-24.

According to the data, nominal GDP (GDP at current prices) is estimated to attain a level of Rs 324.11 lakh crore in 2024-25 compared to Rs 295.36 lakh crore in 2023-24, showing a growth rate of 9.7 per cent.

The size of the economy, as per the current estimates, is USD 3.8 trillion (@Rs 85.7/USD) during 2024-25.