Govt launches updated Rs 4k cr PLI scheme for steel sector

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday launched a new round of steel production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 4,400 crore.

This initiative aims to attract more steel companies and investments, particularly in the specialised steel production.

“We are launching steel PLI 1.1. After discussing with industry, we realised there was more capacity for specialised steel. Last year, we produced 180 million tonne of steel. India is witnessing 12-13% growth in steel demand. By 2030 we will need 300 million tonne steel,” said steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik.

The last date to file applications for PLI 1.1 is January 31, 2025, and this deadline will not be extended. Notably, Rs 4,000 crore from the previous PLI 1.0 scheme remains unutilised and will be allocated to PLI 1.1.