Microsoft to invest $3 billion in India, to train 10 million people in AI by 2030

BENGALURU: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced $3 billion investment in India over the next two years for cloud and AI infrastructure.

Speaking at the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) event here in Bengaluru, Nadella said the investments reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organisations across the country benefit broadly. India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunity across the country, he said.

He also announced that the company will train and skill 10 million people in AI skills in India by 2030. This training is part of the second edition of its ADVANTA(I)GE India program.

Last year the company launched the ADVANTA(I)GE India initiative with the goal of training two million people in AI skills by 2025. It has now surpassed this target with 2.4 million individuals trained in within a year. About 65% of the participants were women, and 74% came from tier II and tier III cities.

Microsoft will also expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across datacenter campuses in India. It has three datacenter regions in the domestic market, and the fourth will go live in 2026.

Its investment in the country aims to develop a scalable AI computing ecosystem to meet the growing demands of the country's rapidly expanding AI start-ups and research community, the company said.

Talking about GitHub platform, the CEO said India will have the largest developer community on GitHub by 2028. The country's contributions to GenAI projects stands at 30,594, next to the US.