Over 40 new product launches expected at Auto Expo: Government official

NEW DELHI: More than 40 new product launches are expected at the upcoming Auto Expo which will be held under the umbrella of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 from January 17-22, a government official said on Tuesday.

With visas continuing to be an issue, large-scale participation of Chinese companies is unlikely although some of them are participating at the expo, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Commerce and Industry Vimal Anand said here at the sidelines of curtain raiser of 'Bharat Battery Show' which will also be a part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

"Last year the mobility show was only held at Bharat Mandapam, but this year, we have multiplied it by three times and we are going to organise it at not only Bharat Mandapam but also at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention Centre, Dwarka) and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida," he said.

The auto show will be the main attraction, and along with automobiles other segments related to the sector, including battery show and tyre show, besides the electronics show will be held at Bharat Mandapam, he added.

Anand stated that over 40 launches are expected during the auto show, spanning two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and buses. The event will be both B2B and B2C, with "huge footfall" anticipated.