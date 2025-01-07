PM Forum, the world's largest community of professional services marketers, launches India chapter

MUMBAI/DELHI/LONDON: International best practices to help power India's export growth engine. PMF India Permanent Founder Member Committee instituted, comprising Ankit Utreja, Anand Mohan, Maya Desouza, and Rahul Gossain.
UK-based PM Forum, the world's largest community of professional services marketers, with over 4,000 members across 40 countries, announced the launch of its India Chapter, PM Forum India (PMFI), with the opening of memberships and the institution of the India Core Committee (CC). The founding members Ankit Utreja (Chair), Anand Mohan, Maya De Souza, and Rahul Gossain adopted the India member engagement charter that will govern and drive engagement for PM Forum members in India, starting with a launch event in January 2025, in line with PM Forum's international practices.
Announcing the launch of PM Forum's India Chapter, Richard Chaplin, Founder of PM Forum, UK, said, "PM Forum India is set to go places with a great core committee in place to facilitate and huge growth opportunities on offer, with demand set to grow multifold for professional services marketing professionals with a global outlook and the ability to seamlessly integrate local market understanding with international best practices."
With this launch, PM Forum UK will directly onboard members from India, handling all membership and commercial aspects, to ensure members can access the same valuable knowledge, insights, inspiration, platform access, and broader experience as their international counterparts.
Alongside, the CC, working on a pro bono basis, will drive member engagement and facilitate participation.
The PMFI Management Committee will now be constituted to govern India member engagement, rotating PM Forum India committee members, and a PM Forum UK representative.
Speaking on behalf of the committee, Ankit Utreja, Chair of PM Forum India (PMFI), said, "The committee and I are excited to build the PM Forum India community. Given the increasingly critical role of professional services in India's economy and the implied importance of marketing, it is the perfect time for the PM Forum's India Chapter to take shape. I'm looking forward to building collaboration and facilitating networking and knowledge-sharing among industry professionals in India."
The PM Forum is dedicated to raising the standards of marketing and enhancing the credibility of marketers. As the needs of professional marketing teams evolve, the Forum is committed to supporting firms through a combination of insights and inspiration.
Commenting on the launch in India, Neha Sawjani, Regional Director, PM Forum, UK, said, "I am confident that PM Forum will play a key enabling role in building a dynamic community for professional services marketing specialists that will facilitate collaboration, learning, and the exchange and integration of international practices."
Professional services and consulting is the fastest-growing and second-largest category of services exported from India, with over an 18% share of total services exports. This highlights the critical role being played by professional services marketers in the growth sector, which requires specialist knowledge-based marketing capabilities.
PM Forum's global network includes leading individuals and firms from law, accountancy, property, engineering, consultancy, and specialist sectors like real estate and healthcare.
In India, PMFI will begin with the legal and consulting space and expand to other sectors like healthcare, real estate, advocacy, and public policy.