Telcos may report 5-6.5% QoQ rise in ARPU in Q3

NEW DELHI: Telecom service providers are expected to report a 5-6.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) in their Q3FY25 results, according to a report by Centrum. The report suggests that the impact of SIM consolidation, which followed the tariff hike, is expected to subside by the third quarter of FY25.

“The three telecom operators are expected to report a 5-6.5% QoQ increase in ARPU, led by the July 2024 tariff hike,” the report states. The tariff hike reflects a shift in focus towards enhancing ARPU to improve the overall return on capital employed (ROCE).