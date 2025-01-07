Vodafone Idea to launch its 5G network in phased manner: CEO Akshaya Moondra

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's third-largest telecom service provider, is set to launch its 5G network in a phased manner. In a letter to subscribers, Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra stated that by March 2025, thousands of new sites will enhance the connectivity of Vodafone Idea's network.

“The future is here! We are preparing for the phased rollout of 5G, bringing you blazing-fast and unparalleled experiences,” said Moondra in the letter.

Vodafone Idea is the only private telecom operator yet to announce a commercial 5G network in the country. Its competitors, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have already rolled out their 5G networks nationwide.

Vi had earlier announced that it would launch its 5G network by March 2025. In the letter, the company highlighted its partnerships with global leaders such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. By March 2025, thousands of new sites will enhance connectivity, elevating the network experience to extraordinary heights. Moondra also noted that the company added over 46,000 new sites in 2024, enhancing its network like never before. Additionally, the capacity at over 58,000 sites was boosted, enabling customers to do more online, faster.

“A lot more of our network is now using Indoor Coverage Plus technology, which significantly improves indoor coverage and quality whether you're at home, in the office, or at a mall,” said Moondra.

The telco has also launched cutting-edge SPAM detection solutions to provide a seamless and secure experience. Vodafone Idea is also introducing new, first-of-their-kind tariff plans designed with customers' usage in mind. The telco claims to have India's best 4G network, as recognized by OpenSignal, the global leader in network testing. Vi has excelled across all performance metrics, including 4G download and upload speeds, 4G video and gaming experiences, and 4G voice app calling performance.