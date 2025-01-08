CoinSwitch to launch Rs 600 cr recovery plan for hack victims

BENGALURU: Crypto platform CoinSwitch has launched a Rs 600 crore recovery programme to help users impacted by cyberattack on WazirX. It said this will provide an opportunity to users to recoup losses.

A cyberattack on WazirX in July last year led to the theft of about Rs 2,000 crore worth of funds.

“As an industry leader, we wanted to do our bit to help the ecosystem, especially now, when the market has picked up. We don’t want crypto investors in India to miss opportunities. This program is an important step to rebuild what was lost,” said Ashish Singhal, co-founder, CoinSwitch.