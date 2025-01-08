‘DPDP Rules prioritises good governance’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, prioritises commitment to citizen-centric governance. Responding to the post by minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Modi said the rules aim to safeguard personal data while driving growth and inclusivity.
“Union Minister, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw explains how the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, prioritises India’s commitment to citizen-centric governance. The rules aim to safeguard personal data while driving growth and inclusivity,” said Modi in a social media X.
Meanwhile, Vaishnaw stated that the child verification system proposed in the draft Rules has been developed in consultation with the tech industry and is more robust than systems in many developed countries.
“What we have in our country – thanks to Aadhaar, payment systems, and digitization – is a good digital architecture,” Mr. Vaishnaw said, adding that this was “better than rich countries.” He emphasized that “no universal solution exists” for child verification. “Nobody has one. We have attempted one,” the Minister said, referring to tokenisation of identity documents as a proposed solution.