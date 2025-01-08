‘DPDP Rules prioritises good governance’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, prioritises commitment to citizen-centric governance. Responding to the post by minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Modi said the rules aim to safeguard personal data while driving growth and inclusivity.

