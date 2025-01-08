In a first for the dental care industry, Laxmi Dental's Rs 700-crore IPO opens on January 13

MUMBAI: Dental care firm Laxmi Dental has fixed the price band at Rs 407-428 per share for its Rs 698-crore initial public offer that is opening for public subscription on January 13. This is the first IPO from the dental care industry.

The city-based company has marginally lowered the size of the fresh issuance from Rs 150 crore to Rs 138 crore but marginally expanded the offer for sale size from 1.28 crore equity shares to nearly 1.31 crore shares following which it will raise Rs 560 crore from the secondary sale.

Through the offer for sale, Orbimed, which owns 46 percent of the equity, now will sell around 60 percent of its holding and pare the post-issue holding to around 22 percent, chief executive Sameer Kamlesh Merchant told TNIE here Wednesday.

Similarly, post-issue, the shareholding of the promoters -- Rajesh Vrajlal Khakhar (chairman) and Merchant -- will come down to 47 percent from the present 54 percent, he added.