Smuggling of misbranded Indian cigarettes causing Rs 20k crore tax revenue loss, funding terrorism: ITC to Union MoF

DRI data shows seized 9.1 crore cigarette sticks worth Rs 179 crore were seized in anti-smuggling operations in 2023-24, over 50% of which was via sea route. This is a 33% rise from last year and nearly double of what was seized in 2019-20. DRI and Customs together seized 17.85 crore sticks in FY24 worth Rs 308 crore.

One of the biggest seizures in FY24 of 63.7 lakh cigarette sticks was in Chennai port. Customs officials, both at seaports and airports in Chennai and Trichy, routinely foil cigarette smuggling bids. About 20 lakh cigarettes worth Rs 3.5 crore concealed in bitumen drums were seized at Chennai Port last month.

Such counterfeit cigarettes are available across India, officials said. DRI identifies India as a key destination and transit hub for illicit tobacco products, which poses challenges to public health, economy and law enforcement. This is a profitable venture for criminal networks, DRI said.