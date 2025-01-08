VIL to launch 5G network in phased manner, says CEO

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), country’s third-largest telecom service provider, is set to launch its 5G network in a phased manner. In a letter to the subscribers, chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said by March 2025, thousands of new sites will enhance the connectivity of Vodafone Idea’s network.
“The future is here! We are preparing for the phased rollout of 5G, bringing you blazing-fast speeds and unparalleled experiences,” said Moondra in a letter.
Vi is the only private telco yet to announce a commercial 5G network. Its competitors, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already rolled out their 5G networks pan-India.
Vi had earlier announced that it would launch its 5G network by March 2025. In the letter, the company highlighted its partnership with global leaders such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. By March 2025, thousands of new sites will enhance connectivity, elevating the network experience to extraordinary heights. Moondra said that the company added over 46,000 new sites in 2024, enhancing its network like never before. Additionally, the capacity was enhanced at over 58,000 sites, enabling customers to do more online, faster.
“A lot more of our network is now on our Indoor Coverage Plus technology, which significantly boosts indoor coverage and quality whether you are at home, at the office, or at a mall,” said Moondra.
The telco has also launched cutting-edge SPAM detection solutions to provide a seamless and secure experience. Vodafone Idea is also launching new, first-of-their-kind tariff plans designed with customers’ usage in mind. The telco claims to have India’s best 4G network, as recognized by OpenSignal, the global leader in network testing.
Launching new tariff plans aligned with users’ need
