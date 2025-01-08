VIL to launch 5G network in phased manner, says CEO

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), country’s third-largest telecom service provider, is set to launch its 5G network in a phased manner. In a letter to the subscribers, chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said by March 2025, thousands of new sites will enhance the connectivity of Vodafone Idea’s network.

“The future is here! We are preparing for the phased rollout of 5G, bringing you blazing-fast speeds and unparalleled experiences,” said Moondra in a letter.

Vi is the only private telco yet to announce a commercial 5G network. Its competitors, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already rolled out their 5G networks pan-India.