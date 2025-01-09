Bearish sentiments strong, crucial for Nifty to break resistance at 23,800

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market is having a tough start to 2025. After gains in the first two sessions of the year, the benchmarks – NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex – have predominantly closed in the red.

Over the past four sessions, both indices have declined by over 2% each, erasing nearly Rs 12 lakh crore from the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies. On Wednesday, the benchmarks once again slipped nearly 1% during intraday trade, mainly due to weaker GDP estimates for FY26.

However, late-session buying in select blue-chip stocks helped the indices recover most of the losses. The Sensex rebounded 650 points from the day’s low to close at 78,141.06, down 58 points, the Nifty50 ended marginally lower at 23,688.95, losing 19 points.

As per experts, the bearish sentiments are strong at the moment and only a move above the hurdle of 23,800 levels (Nifty) could confirm upside bounce in the market.

Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst, SAMCO Securities,said Nifty’s price action suggests a sideways to mildly bearish inclination as it grapples with the 23,800–23,900 resistance zone, which coincides with the 10-day and 20-day EMAs.