Cybersecurity firm Rubrik to open new office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: India is a critical growth market for us. It is in the midst of a massive digital transformation, and we believe there’s a huge opportunity for Rubrik to help secure its digital future, said Bipul Sinha, CEO, chairman, and co-founder of US-based cybersecurity company Rubrik.

On Wednesday, it announced plans to set up a new office in Bengaluru in mid-2025. Rubrik began its India operations in 2017 with the opening of its first office in Bengaluru. In 2019, it launched a new R&D centre in the city and the centre now serves as a hub for data security and ransomware recovery innovation. The company also has sales and presales teams in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

“By investing in top engineering talent, we believe we will continue to create innovative solutions that enhance Rubrik’s portfolio and support our global growth. Our new facility will help meet these future plans,” Sinha said.

The new facility will combine product development, product management, customer support, and global recovery operations. The company said it will be hiring talent from top universities in the country as part of the expansion.