Government revises November gold import figures from $14.8 billion to $9.9 billion

NEW DELHI: The sharp jump in November merchandise trade deficit was because of a clerical error. The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) on Wednesday revised India’s gold import figure for November 2024 from $14.8 billion to $9.9 billion—a decline of 33%.

The November goods trade deficit rose to an all-time high of $37.8 billion due a massive year-on-year surge in gold imports. Data from the Ministry of Commerce had shown gold imports rose 4.3 times YoY to $14.8 billion during the month. However, soon after the release of the trade data, it was being speculated that the increase in the trade deficit was largely due to an error in recording gold imports.

The ministry never came up with a clarification on the issue. However, on Wednesday DGCI&S, an organisation under the Ministry of Commerce, for collection, compilation and dissemination of trade statistics – revised the November gold import data without any explanation.

The downward revision in gold import should cut India’s goods trade deficit in November to $32.7 billion from the earlier $37.8 billion, if everything else remains the same. While this is a positive development, analysts raise questions on ‘unexplained’ revision of gold imports figure.