Mercedes-Benz and BMW defy slowdown, achieve double-digit growth in India in CY24

Top luxury carmakers Mercedes Benz and BMW reported double-digit growth in sales last year (CY2024) even as the overall passenger vehicle (PV) industry grew at about 4.5%. Mercedes achieved its highest-ever annual sales in India at 19,565 units in CY2024, up 12.4% when compared to 2023 sales.

For Mercedes, the growth was driven by a combination of newly launched and existing vehicles. In 2024, the carmaker launched 14 new products including nine top-end vehicles in the Indian market.

"We are confident of consolidating the market gains and continuing this growth in 2025, retaining customer trust and loyalty. Along with our franchise partners, we continue the luxury transformation of our existing network, as we explore new emerging markets having future growth potential,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

The BMW Group India also has achieved its best-ever annual car deliveries with 11% growth. The company delivered 15,721 cars (BMW and MINI) and 8,301 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) in 2024. BMW sold 15,012 units and MINI did 709 units.

“Posting the highest-ever car sales in India, BMW Group India has also crossed a milestone of 15,000 cars. We had the strongest product offensive in the luxury car segment, paired with the introduction of new initiatives like Retail.NEXT and expansion of bespoke experiences and services for our customers,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

Audi India, the third largest luxury carmaker, concluded 2024 with 5,816 retail sales, a 26.7% decline compared to 7,931 units sold in 2023. The carmaker struggled in the first half of CY2024 but saw a strong recovery in the fourth quarter. It sold 1,927 units in the December quarter, a 36% improvement over Q3 2024.