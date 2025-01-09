Ultra-luxury home sales surge in 2024; Mumbai leads India's market with 52 deals

MUMBAI: Despite a slowdown in overall housing sales, demand for Ultra-luxury homes (priced upwards of Rs 40 crore each) hit new peaks in 2024. Data issued by real estate consultancy firm ANAROCK indicates 59 such units were sold in 2024 and the year saw a 17% yearly surge in the total sales against 2023.

The data shows that of the 59 ultra-luxury properties sold across the top 7 cities in 2024, Mumbai also saw 52 units sold at price tags of over Rs 40 crore each – an 88% share of the total deals across the top cities. At least 3 separate ultra-luxury home deals worth more than Rs 40 crore each were closed in Delhi-NCR - two in Gurugram and one in New Delhi. Both Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw two deals each with price tags of over Rs 40 crore.

Further, out of the 59 ultra-luxury homes sold in 2024, at least 17 were priced at Rs 100 crore each. The total value of these 17 homes sold alone was Rs 2,344 crore. Of the 52 deals in Mumbai City, at least 16 were at price tags above Rs 100 crore each. Of these, 14 were apartments (Worli, Malabar Hill, and Pali Hill) and two bungalows at Cuffe Parade and JVPD. One ultra-luxury home priced at Rs 100 crore was sold in Gurugram in Delhi-NCR.