Airtel leads in call quality, Jio in download speeds in Delhi: TRAI

Reliance Jio (RJIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, reported the lowest call quality and a higher percentage of unsuccessful call attempts in Delhi compared to its competitors, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which released a report on Friday based on an its Independent Drive Tests (IDT) conducted in four cities, Reliance Jio has a lower call setup success rate of 94.00%, indicating that a higher percentage of call attempts fail.

In comparison, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have a call setup success rate of 99.25%, reflecting their highly reliable call connection processes.

When it comes to call drops, which refer to calls that are disconnected before completion, Reliance Jio performed poorly along with Vodafone Idea. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider, outperformed the others in this regard. While Airtel reported an exceptionally low call drop rate of 0.12%, both RJIL and VIL had a slightly higher rate of 0.23%, still indicating relatively low call drop rates overall.

Reliance Jio also struggled with call silence or call mute issues, where a call is successfully connected but no audio is heard. According to TRAI, Jio had the highest mute rate at 3.01%, indicating that a significant percentage of its calls experience silence after being established.

In comparison, Airtel reported the lowest mute rate at just 0.55%, highlighting its superior call audio performance. Vodafone Idea (VIL) had a mute rate of 2.34%, meaning while it faced fewer issues than Jio, it still encountered notable audio problems during calls.

TRAI's Independent Drive Tests (IDT) were conducted in New Delhi (Delhi LSA), Jaipur (Rajasthan LSA), Ahmednagar (Maharashtra LSA), and Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh LSA)—during September-October 2024. The tests assessed the performance of voice and data services across the networks of all telecom service providers operating in these regions.

In terms of call establishment time, which measures how long it takes to connect a call after initiation, Reliance Jio excelled among the private telecom operators in Delhi. Jio takes just 0.73 seconds to establish a call, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea take 0.82 seconds and 1.55 seconds, respectively. This highlights Jio's faster call connection speed compared to its competitors.

In terms of data download performance, Reliance Jio leads, followed by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in Delhi. However, when it comes to data upload speeds, Airtel is considered the fastest among the three, with Reliance Jio coming in second, followed by Vodafone Idea.