75 per cent Indians optimistic about financial future despite concern over economic inequality: Survey

A 2024 survey conducted across 36 countries by the Pew Research Center revealed widespread public concern over increasing economic inequality. In India, 81 per cent of the survey respondents expressed concerns about economic inequality, with 64 per cent considering it a 'very big problem'.

The results of the survey were published in a report titled "Economic Inequality Seen as Major Challenge Around the World" on Thursday.

Economic inequality

The survey pointed out that most respondents believe administrative and infrastructural failure to be the main cause of economic inequality.

In India, 79 per cent of the respondents said rich people have too much political influence, 72 per cent said the country's education system is inadequate, and 56 per cent said racial or ethnic discrimination furthers widens the gap. Indians attributed the wealth to other factors such as automation (73 per cent) and difference in opportunities (65 per cent).

60 per cent of Indians said the inequality is caused by some people working harder than others. The survey found that people with less education or people from the working class are more likely to believe this is true.

39 per cent of Indians called for a 'complete reform' of their economic system, while 34 per cent suggested 'major changes'.

When asked about the financial future of the next generation in their country, 75 per cent of Indians said their children will be better off. Though most Indians are concerned about the economic inequality and dissatisfied with the current government in terms of economic situation, Indians are surprisingly more optimistic about the financial future of the country.

Gender inequality

44 per cent of respondents in India say that gender inequality is a 'very big problem', while 18 per cent consider it to be a 'moderately big problem'.

People in middle-income countries are more likely to flag gender inequality as a matter of concern than those living in high-income nations; a median of 31 per cent of respondents across 36 countries said that unequal rights for men and women is a 'very big problem'.

Religious or ethnic discrimination

71 per cent of Indians believe religious discrimination is a big problem, with 57 per cent considering it a 'very big problem'. 69 per cent of Indians feel that caste or ethnic discrimination is a big problem.

Concerns regarding racial, ethnic or religious discrimination are comparatively higher in countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka than countries Poland and Australia.