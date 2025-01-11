AIG hospitals to invest Rs 800 crore in Proton Therapy System for cancer treatment

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals has announced an investment of Rs 800 crore to install a Proton Therapy System for cancer treatment. The hospital chain has signed an agreement to acquire the state-of-the-art Proteus®ONE Proton Therapy System, including DynamicARC technology, from IBA, a Belgium-based supplier specialising in proton therapy equipment and services. Proton therapy is considered the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today.
The Proteus®ONE system, equipped with DynamicARC, represents a new delivery technique for proton therapy. This installation will be the first-of-its-kind in South-East Asia.
“This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in AIG Hospitals’ commitment to delivering the most advanced, effective, and accessible cancer care to patients in India,” the hospital said in a statement.
With this move, AIG Hospitals will become the third Proton Therapy Centre in the country and the first in the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
According to the hospital, Proton Beam Therapy is a highly precise form of radiation therapy that targets tumors with exceptional accuracy, significantly minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. “This technology is a game-changer in treating complex cancers, particularly in children and adults with tumors located near critical organs,” the statement added.
“The acquisition of the Proton Beam Therapy System and the strategic partnership with IBA represent a transformative step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge, compassionate care,” said Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals.
He further added that the Proteus®ONE Proton Therapy System will be integrated into a new 300-bed dedicated Oncology Centre currently under construction within the existing Gachibowli campus. This centre aims to provide comprehensive cancer care on par with the best facilities globally.