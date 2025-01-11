AIG hospitals to invest Rs 800 crore in Proton Therapy System for cancer treatment

“This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in AIG Hospitals’ commitment to delivering the most advanced, effective, and accessible cancer care to patients in India,” the hospital said in a statement.

With this move, AIG Hospitals will become the third Proton Therapy Centre in the country and the first in the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the hospital, Proton Beam Therapy is a highly precise form of radiation therapy that targets tumors with exceptional accuracy, significantly minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. “This technology is a game-changer in treating complex cancers, particularly in children and adults with tumors located near critical organs,” the statement added.