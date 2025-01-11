Investors lose Rs 6 lakh crore as midcap, smallcap stocks plunge

NEW DELHI: Investors saw their wealth eroding by Rs 6 lakh crore on Friday as selling pressure brought down the domestic equity markets, with smallcap and midcap stocks bearing the brunt. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 431.16 lakh crore from Rs 437 lakh crore in the previous session, a significant loss of Rs 6 lakh crore in a single trading session.

While benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty managed to end Friday with minor losses, supported by a more than 5% surge in index heavyweight TCS, broader indices like the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 tumbled up to 2.60%.

In the midcap segment, major decliners included Hudco, IDBI Bank, Tata Elxsi, Paytm, and Oberoi Realty, each shedding over 5%. In the smallcap pack, losers were Aegis Logistics, Five-Star Business, IFCI, Ircon International, Navin Fluorine, Piramal Pharma, RailTel, and Zee Entertainment.