NLC India Renewables, APDCL sign joint venture for 1000 MW green energy projects in Assam

NEW DELHI: In a move to bolster energy security in Assam, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLC India Limited, and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) signed a Joint Venture Agreement on Saturday.

This partnership will see the establishment of a Joint Venture Company (JVC) with the primary objective of developing 1000 MW of renewable energy projects within the state.

According to a press note by NIRL, the JVC will be structured with an equity shareholding of 51% by NIRL and 49% by APDCL.

NIRL will leverage its expertise in renewable energy project development, while APDCL will play a crucial role in facilitating land acquisition, obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, and ensuring the development of essential power evacuation infrastructure.