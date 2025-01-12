Coal India looks to Argentina for lithium brine assets

NEW DELHI: Coal India Ltd (CIL) has set its sights on Argentina as a destination in its strategic diversification into critical minerals, with a focus on lithium brine assets, an official said on Sunday.

Recognising the economic significance and strategic value of minerals like lithium (Li), nickel (Ni), cobalt (Co), and others, the Maharatna company has initiated steps to explore opportunities in key resource-rich nations such as Argentina, Australia and Chile.

"The state-owned mining behemoth has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from experienced consultants to conduct technical due diligence on lithium brine assets in Argentina," a senior Coal India official told PTI.

The selected consultant will undertake due diligence, an initial review process to assess the financial, strategic, and geological viability of the identified assets, he said.

Lithium brine is a concentrated salt solution containing dissolved lithium and other minerals. Lithium's high demand stems from its essential role in lithium-ion batteries, driven by the growing electric vehicle market.