Government partially restores gas supply to IGL, Adani-Total

NEW DELHI: The government has increased the supply of cheaper gas to city gas retailers IGL, Adani-Total, and Mahanagar Gas, restoring much of the allocation that was cut in 2024, according to regulatory filings by the companies.

In October and November last year, the government had reduced supplies of APM Gas (low-priced natural gas from old fields such as Mumbai High and Bassein fields in the Bay of Bengal) to city gas retailers by as much as 40%, citing limited output. This led to price hikes of Rs 2-3 per kg for CNG and plans for further increases as retailers replaced lost volumes with higher-priced input fuel. As a result, CNG became less attractive compared to alternatives like diesel.

In response, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a December 31, 2024 order, revising some gas allocations. The ministry cut gas supplied to state-owned GAIL and ONGC for LPG production, diverting those volumes to city gas entities.

Out of the total 2.55 million standard cubic meters per day of gas used for LPG production, 1.27 mmscmd (0.637 mmscmd each for GAIL and ONGC) was ordered to be redirected for CNG/piped cooking gas consumption in the January-March quarter.