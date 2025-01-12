Grappling with Donald Trump’s new imperialism

‘America First’ doctrine

One thing is certain: the coming administration of Donald Trump will never cease to surprise. It’s agenda may be muddled, but it is one step ahead of common imagination. When everybody expected a slew of anti-immigrant measures 20 January onwards, the global narrative has shifted to US’ expansionist agenda.

Trump is now redefining the Monroe doctrine. In 1823, US President James Munroe warned the European powers to stop interfering in the Western Hemisphere. Trump is taking the doctrine a step further. He is telling Europe not only to lay off; but messaging as a bully does that it will be the US which will now carve up the world as it wants in the interests of its own ‘security’.

To make his aggressive, warlike foreign policy sound sensible, the external enemy has been identified. It is China, Iran and Russia – in that order – who are portrayed as seeking domination. Thus, the US has to take the battle to new frontiers. This has been the logic of dictators and tyrants through the ages – from Genghis Khan to Adolf Hitler – and it is being played out again.

In the new found aggression, the incredible thing is Trump seems to have no value for carefully stitched alliances like NATO. He had always been dismissive of the NATO bloc, accusing it of piggy-backing on the US for funds. He has said NATO countries should be spending 5 percent of GDP on weapons and security rather than the ‘measly’ 2 percent currently.

With Canada, too Trump seems to have no respect for US’ oldest and geographically closest ally. He has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada if it fails to protect the US-Canada border from illegal immigration and drugs.

There is little chance the future is going to unravel the way Donald Trump wants. Canada is not going to become the 51st state of the United States; and Greenland will not be bought by Trump. What is happening though is a rising climate of fear and a coming Cold War. Trump is aware of the limitations of this new frontier policy, but what he hopes to do is to solidify the MAGA ranks, and stoke up a new aggressive ‘American’ patriotism even if it means riding roughshod over the national sentiments of other nations. It is a dangerous policy in the long run. It will earn Donald Trump more enemies and it will make an unstable world even more unstable.