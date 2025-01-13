About frugality and financial freedom

I have a friend who has a net-worth in the region of Rs 100 crore. Resides in a simple 2bhk in a Mumbai suburb and lives what we would call a ‘frugal’ life.

I would think (and say) he leads a simple and independent life and I have seen this lifestyle for the past 45 years. It has remained the same! His daughters’ marriages were done in a very simple style and I dare say he must not have spent much on those events too.

Why am I saying all this?

He spends far less than what he earns and he is about 68 years of age, does not own a car and rarely takes vacations. He gives far more to charity than he spends on himself.

Typically, people get carried away when they get rich. They first go and build a house which is far bigger than a house they need. Mostly, people seek ‘status’ and not happiness. They buy big houses and cars – what is called the ‘show-off’ assets. These assets do nothing to increase your being wealthy, but announce to the world that you have arrived!

Which means these assets are not for your happiness, but to show to society. I remember my experiences -the planning, the booking, the travel, the photos…I don’t remember my so-called ‘things’ I own. Check what you remember -things or experiences?

Why do we need big houses? Will we need it to make our armies, and servants stay there?

Do we feel more secure if we have a bigger car? Or a bigger house?