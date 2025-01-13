AI, autonomous agents shaping future of business: Salesforce India CEO

BENGALURU: Salesforce India Chairperson and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya said they are glad that Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules are here and that they intend to be 100% compliant whatever comes out at the end.

Speaking on the sidelines of the AI Pitchfield finale event hosted by Salesforce here in Bengaluru, Bhattacharya said that they would come up with responses, if any, and that it was absolutely expected. “We are glad that it is here because now we can begin to sort of get our arms around it,” she said.

The draft DPDP Rules is now open to public feedback and this comes at a time when there has been an increase in the number of AI start-ups that work on different features including voice data and integrate them from different sources. The draft Rules also stresses on protecting citizens’ personal data.

Bhattacharya also spoke about the growing adoption of agentic AI in India and she said start-ups in the country will define the future of agentic AI. “At Salesforce, we’ve seen firsthand how AI and autonomous agents are shaping the future of business,” she said, stressing on security and compliance as key concerns for companies that consider agentic AI adoption.

The US-based software vendor has been increasing its headcount in the country. The company has grown substantially in India from 2,500 people in 2020 to over 13,000 employees currently. Its India revenue crossed the $1 billion mark last year.

In September last year, Salesforce Ventures, the company’s investment arm, announced a new $500 million AI fund, bringing its total commitment to AI innovators to $1 billion in the past 18 months.