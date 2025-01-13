CII proposes all government approvals through national single window

NEW DELHI: Industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has said that to improve ease of doing business in India, all regulatory approvals -- central, state and local levels -- must mandatorily be provided only through the National Single Window System (NSWS).

In a 10-point agenda for EoDB reforms, CII has said that approvals through NSWS will help bring about transparency and speed in the processes.

“In the first stage, this should be completed for all central ministries within the next 6th months, followed by bringing on the platform, states, in a phased manner. A dedicated central budget could be allocated for the purpose, especially from the point of view of incentivizing states to shift completely to the portal,” said the industry body in a statement.

The National Single Window System, an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is a digital platform for businesses to identify and apply for approvals according to their requirements.

It also calls for an Act that imposes statutory obligation on all public authorities for time-bound delivery of services and redressal.

The industry body has also proposed placing greater reliance on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to expedite the process of dispute resolution. For easy access to land, it suggests states may be incentivised to develop an Online Integrated Land Authority with an objective to streamline land banks, digitise & integrate land records, provide information on disputed land and guide necessary reforms.

To assist industry in land acquisition across nation, the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB) can be evolved into a National Level Land Bank, with dedicated central budget support. Further, it has proposed introduction of a unified framework for streamlining environmental compliances. It also suggests implementation of the four Labour Codes.